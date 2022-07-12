Unifeeder Takes on ZeroNorth Optimisation Services

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Under the deal 90% of Unifeeder's vessels will use the ZeroNorth services. File Image / Pixabay

Logistics company Unifeeder has taken on vessel optimisation and bunker procurement services from ZeroNorth in a new deal.

Unifeeder has signed a three-year deal with ZeroNorth for bunker and weather optimisation services including the use of procurement platform ClearLynx, ZeroNorth said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

90% of Unifeeder's vessels will use the ZeroNorth services.

"In Unifeeder, we are gaining a partner that understands the urgency of the climate emergency and our mission to make global trade green, as well as the role that digital solutions can play to reduce the environmental impact of maritime operations whilst improving earnings," Jesper Bo Hansen, chief revenue officer at ZeroNorth, said in the statement.

"We are very much looking forward to working closely with the Unifeeder team to contribute positively to the organisation's strategic priorities and together pursue our shared vision of a decarbonised shipping industry."