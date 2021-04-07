Shore Power to Help Port Esbjerg to 70% Carbon Emissions Cut

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Port Esbjerg is targeting a 70% cut in its carbon emissions by 2030. File Image / Pixabay

A new shore power system is set to help Port Esbjerg in Denmark to achieve its target of cutting carbon emissions by 70%.

The port is targeting the 70% reduction by 2030, and is working with technology firm Honeywell Building Technologies to find ways of reaching it, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The port "recently inaugurated its first shore-to-ship power units, which allow docked vessels to run on renewable electricity from offshore wind turbines, instead of using on-board diesel generators," the company said.

Honeywell has developed a carbon and energy management system for the port, allowing it to monitor emissions and resource consumption of every vessel there, as well as power consumption on land.

"Vessels’ carbon emissions are closely observed with the aim of reduction through operational investments in sustainable infrastructure, including use of renewable energy, and in the future - clean fuel technology," the company said.