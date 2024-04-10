Methanol Fuel System Wins Bureau Veritas Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The installation demonstrates that the system can be used on smaller ships. Image Credit: Bureau Veritas

Classification society Bureau Veritas has awarded preliminary approval to a methanol duel fuel system being installed on a general cargo vessel.

The classification society has granted its approval in principle to Sasaki Shuipbuilding's methanol system applied to the 9,000 DWT vessel, Bureau Veritas said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The installation demonstrates that the system can be used on smaller ships.

"Despite the existence of similar systems on larger vessels, this AiP reaffirms the potential of methanol for environmentally friendly propulsion in diverse maritime applications," the company said in the statement.

"Sasaki Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., specializing in the construction of small and medium-sized vessels, has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to developing ships that utilize new fuels, aligning with the industry's sustainability goals."