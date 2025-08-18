BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for First in 11 Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday August 18, 2025

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for the first in 11 consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $2/mt to $531.50/mt on Friday, having reached its lowest level since May 30 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $0.50/mt to $451.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $0.50/mt to $743.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $0.99/bl to $65.85/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $0.50/mt to $498/mt, at Rotterdam they jumped by $6/mt to $474.50/mt, at Fujairah they were little changed at $488/mt, and at Houston they advanced by $4/mt to $486/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.07/bl from the previous session's close at $65.92/bl as of 8:16 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.53/mt rise in bunker prices.

