BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for First in 11 Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices jumped for the first time in two weeks on Friday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for the first in 11 consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $2/mt to $531.50/mt on Friday, having reached its lowest level since May 30 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $0.50/mt to $451.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $0.50/mt to $743.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $0.99/bl to $65.85/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $0.50/mt to $498/mt, at Rotterdam they jumped by $6/mt to $474.50/mt, at Fujairah they were little changed at $488/mt, and at Houston they advanced by $4/mt to $486/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.07/bl from the previous session's close at $65.92/bl as of 8:16 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.53/mt rise in bunker prices.