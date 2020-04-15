MSC Recovers After Suspected Cyberattack

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Some media outlets have reported a cyberattack may have been behind the MSC outage. File Image / Pixabay

Container line MSC's systems have all now recovered after an outage over the weekend, the company said Wednesday.

Several media outlets had reported the outage was suspected to be a cyberattack. The company did not comment on whether this was the case in Wednesday's statement on its website.

While the impact of this outage was limited to MSC's headquarters in Geneva, affecting the availability of its website and some of its digital tools for a few days, the incident will have triggered memories of the cyberattack on Maersk in June 2017 that severely disrupted operations at the Danish firm's terminals.

"While MSC considers this incident to be resolved, we remain focused and cautious in our approach to information technology and committed to minimising the risk of systems outages," MSC said Wednesday.