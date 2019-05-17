IMO2020: IMO Completes Enforcement Guidelines

IMO Headquarters, London. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

IMO has completed guidelines aimed at ensuring consistent enforcement of the upcoming global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel.

At MEPC74 this week, the associated draft amendments to MARPOL Annex VI were also approved and should then be adopted at MEPC 75, IBIA’s IMO representative, Unni Einemo, reports.

How successful enforcement of IMO2020 will be remains one of the big unknowns of the new sulfur rules.

In all, MEPC 74 approved the following guidelines:

2019 Guidelines for consistent implementation of the 0.50% sulphur limit under MARPOL Annex VI

2019 Guidelines for port State control under the revised MARPOL Annex VI

Guidance for port State control on contingency measures for addressing non-compliant fuel oil

MEPC Circular on the 2019 Guidelines for on board sampling for the verification of the sulphur content of the fuel oil used on board ships

MEPC circular on Early application of the approved amendments to the verification procedures for a MARPOL Annex VI fuel oil sample

MEPC circular on Guidance on indication of ongoing compliance in the case of the failure of a single monitoring instrument, and recommended actions to take if the EGCS fails to meet the provision of the Guidelines

MSC-MEPC circular on Delivery of compliant fuel oil by suppliers, subject to approval by MSC 101 in June.



Read IBIA’s full report here: https://ibia.net/mepc-74-completes-imo-2020-guidelines/