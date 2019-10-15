World's First LNG Powered Cruise Ship to Trial Fuel Cells

AidaNova. Image Credit: Carnival

Carnival Corporation's 6,600 passenger capacity AIDAnova, already notable as being the world's first cruise ship to be fully powered by LNG, is also now set to become the first cruise ship to test the use of fuel cells.

“With the first-time use of fuel cells on board an oceangoing cruise ship, we will reach a further important milestone on our journey to emission-neutral cruising, and will show further concrete solutions for achieving our climate targets,” says AIDA President Felix Eichhorn.

The trial could take place "as early as 2021" and is part of the so-called Pa-X-ell2 project funded by the German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure that aims to find practical solutions for climate-neutral mobility across all shipping.

The fuel cells will be produced by Freudenberg Sealing Technologies and will run on hydrogen obtained from methanol.

The move comes against the backdrop of IMO's pledge to reduce the emissions footprint of the maritime industry as a whole, with the ultimate goal of phasing out GHG emissions from ships altogether.