Matson Orders LNG Dual-Fuel Retrofit for Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Matson's contract includes the option for the retrofit of a second ship. Image Credit: Matson

Shipping company Matson Navigation has ordered a retrofit of one of its vessels for it to be able to run on LNG as well as conventional bunkers.

MAN Energy Solutions has been awarded the contract to replace the engine on the 3,600 TEU boxship Daniel K. Inouye, the engine manufacturer said in an emailed statement on Friday. The vessel's current MAN B&W 7S90ME-C engine will be replaced with an MAN B&W 7S90ME-GI type engine capable of operating on LNG and fuel oil.

The new engine comes with a guarantee of methane slip of between 0.20-0.28 g/kWh across the load envelope, according to the statement.

Matson's contract includes the option for the retrofit of a second ship.

"Retrofitting an MAN B&W engine to dual-fuel running is a straightforward, proven process as our standard, electronic diesel engines are already built as 'dual-fuel ready' and are therefore readily convertible," Jens Seeberg, head of retrofits and upgrades at MAN, said in the statement.

"Dual-fuel retrofits offer a viable pathway to shipowners such as Matson who foster a company-wide ethic of environmental sustainability and wish to achieve a net-zero carbon footprint by 2050.

"Ultimately, when bio-LNG and SNG come on-line in sufficient volumes, ME-GI engines operating on these fuels will also satisfy such net-zero aspirations."