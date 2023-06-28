BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips to Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday June 28, 2023

Bunker fuel prices fell at most ports on Tuesday, with average global VLSFO prices slipping to the lowest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $4.50/mt to $594/mt on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level since June 15. The G20-HSFO Index dropped by $8/mt to $480/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $5/mt to $777/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $1.94/bl to $72.26/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a mixed trend. At Singapore prices fell by $2.50/mt to $594.50/mt, at Rotterdam they were little changed at $538.50/mt, at Fujairah they were little changed at $582/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $5/mt to $525.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.04/bl at $72.22/bl as of 9:27 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.30/mt fall in bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com