BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips to Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain well below where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices fell at most ports on Tuesday, with average global VLSFO prices slipping to the lowest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $4.50/mt to $594/mt on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level since June 15. The G20-HSFO Index dropped by $8/mt to $480/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $5/mt to $777/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $1.94/bl to $72.26/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a mixed trend. At Singapore prices fell by $2.50/mt to $594.50/mt, at Rotterdam they were little changed at $538.50/mt, at Fujairah they were little changed at $582/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $5/mt to $525.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.04/bl at $72.22/bl as of 9:27 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.30/mt fall in bunker prices.