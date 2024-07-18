Maritime Firm BOURBON Takes on Opsealog Fleet Optimisation Service

The agreement follows a six-month pilot on 25 of BOURBON's offshore supply vessels. Image Credit: BOURBON

Marine services firm BOURBON is set to roll out fleet optimisation services from Opsealog across its fleet of 104 vessels.

The two companies have signed a strategic partnership deal setting out plans to implement Opsealog services across BOURBON's marine and logistics fleet, the firms said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The agreement follows a six-month pilot on 25 of BOURBON's offshore supply vessels, in which the ships saved an average of 40-50 mtCO2e/month per vessel.

"Our collaboration with Opsealog is marking a new milestone in the digitalisation of our fleet that was initiated about 10 years ago with the design of highly efficient vessels fitted with Diesel Electric propulsion," Frédéric Siohan, standards and innovation director at BOURBON Marine & Logistics, said in the statement.

"Through enhanced real-time monitoring of operations and fuel consumption, the partnership will equip our teams with the right insights, founded in data, to improve our fleet's day-to-day performance and reduce its carbon emissions.

"In the longer term, having this comprehensive overview of our fleet and potential improvements will enable us to establish new benchmarks for operational excellence and lead the way in sustainable practices.

"This also offers our customers practical solutions to progress their own decarbonisation journeys."