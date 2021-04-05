Innospec Releases New Bunker Fuel Additive Packages

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Innospec additives. File Image. Image Credit: Innospec

Fuel additives manufacturer Innospec has released its new suite of new bunker fuel additives for the marine and bunker fuel market.

The new Trident products are aimed at improving the flow properties and operability of ULSFO And VLSFO Fuels.

Among the properties the products offer are greater detergency, sediment reduction, and filter plugging prevention, Innospec says.

"The industry has learned a great deal since the new IMO 2020 regulations were introduced and has realized that basic compliance is not enough," said Sara Logue, Innospec's Director of Strategic Accounts.

"We are very excited to introduce the Trident product line to help fuel blenders and suppliers move beyond the challenges of compliance and focus on providing superior quality fuels at improved economics."

While the introduction of the new VLSFO fuels has been an unquestionable success, issues wth sediment levels and cold flow have been prominent where quality problems have been reported.