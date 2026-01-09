Union Maritime Takes Delivery of World's First LNG-Fuelled Ship with Wind Assistance

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is fitted with Bar Technologies' WindWings that can deliver an average of 1.5 mt/day of bunker saving per wing. Image Credit: Union Maritime

London-based shipping firm Union Maritime has taken delivery of the world’s first LNG-fuelled tanker fitted with a wind propulsion system.

The LR2 tanker, MT Spa, is the first of the two vessels the firm has ordered with China’s Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Union Maritime said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The vessel is equipped with dual-fuel LNG engines and WindWings wind propulsion system from UK-based maritime tech firm Bar Technologies.

Wind propulsion systems harness wind energy to supplement engine power and reduce overall bunker fuel consumption. Their ability to be retrofitted onto existing vessels has contributed to growing uptake among shipowners.

Bar Technologies claims that WindWings can save an average of 1.5 mt of bunker fuel per wing per day.

“The vessel is designed to meet FuelEU Maritime requirements through to 2040, with performance assessments showing almost a 50 percent improvement against the EEDI baseline and more than a 27 percent improvement against the EEDI Phase 3 requirement,” Bar Technologies said.