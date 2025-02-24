BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First in Three Sessions

Monday February 24, 2025

Bunker fuel prices declined at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for the first in three days.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $2/mt to $596/mt on Friday, having reached its highest level since February 12 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $2/mt to $517/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $4.50/mt to $791.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $2.05/bl to $74.43/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $3.50/mt to $570mt, at Rotterdam they lost $1/mt to $541/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $1/mt to $568.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $0.50/mt to $566/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.02/bl from the previous session's close at $74.41/bl as of 9:00 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.15/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.

