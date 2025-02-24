BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First in Three Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices slipped at the end of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for the first in three days.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $2/mt to $596/mt on Friday, having reached its highest level since February 12 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $2/mt to $517/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $4.50/mt to $791.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $2.05/bl to $74.43/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $3.50/mt to $570mt, at Rotterdam they lost $1/mt to $541/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $1/mt to $568.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $0.50/mt to $566/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.02/bl from the previous session's close at $74.41/bl as of 9:00 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.15/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.