Shell Announces Details of its IMO 2020 Bunker Fuel Availability

The announcement was made at SIBCON today. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Shell today gave further details of its IMO 2020 fuel availability plans, with the world's four major hubs of Singapore, Fujairah, Rotterdam, and Houston all among supply ports for its VLSFO 0.50% sulfur product.

Freeport, New Orleans, Antwerp, Barcelona, Piraeus, Danish Strait, Durban, Richards Bay and Mauritius will also have supply of VLSFO.

"This announcement supports ship owners and charterers as they prepare for the International Maritime Organization (IMO)’s 0.50% global sulphur limit for marine fuels in 2020," said Shell as part of the announcement made at today's SIBCON event in Singapore.

"The availability for Shell’s new 0.50% very low sulphur marine fuel oil (VLSFO) was included as part of the rollout. Trials for the new fuel are currently ongoing with customers in Rotterdam, Singapore and New Orleans."

Full details of Shell's IMO 2020 availability, including its HSFO RMK 500, HSFO RMK 700, and IMO 2020 complaint MGO 0.50% sulfur products, can be found here: https://www.shell.com/business-customers/marine/news-and-media-releases/news-and-media-2018/shell-global-marine-fuels-network-key-ports-in-2020.html