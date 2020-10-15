Gas Bunker/Supply Vessel Heads to Southeast Asia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Petronas Towers. File Image / Pixabay.

Liquified natural gas (LNG) fuel supplier Avenir LNG has taken delivery of its first dual-purpose LNG bunker and supply vessel, the company has said.

Avenir Advantage is to start a three-year charter to Petronas LNG where the vessel will bunker ships and deliver LNG to small-scale projects in the region.

"The flexible design of our vessels allows us to support the development of the LNG bunker fuel market whilst adding to the global small-scale supply fleet;" the company's chief executive, Milorad Doljanin, said.

The move is part of the compapny's "strategic objective of supplying natural gas to otherwise inaccessible areas", he added.

Avenir LNG is building a fleet of six gas bunkering and supply vessels of 7,500 cubic meters (cu m) and 20,000 cu m capacity as well as the HIGAS LNG import facility (10,800 cu m) in Sardinia, Italy. One of a pair, Avenir Advantage has a cargo capacity of 7,500 cu m across two Type C tanks.