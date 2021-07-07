Container Line ZIM Charters Ten New LNG-Fuelled Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Container shipping is increasingly taking on LNG as a bunker fuel. File Image / Pixabay

Container line ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has chartered ten new ships capable of running on natural gas.

The company has agreed to take on the 7,000 TEU dual-fuelled ships from Seaspan Corporation, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. The ships are due for delivery from the fourth quarter of 2023 and throughout 2024.

"We are very pleased to once again partner with Seaspan as we strategically enhance our operating fleet to further facilitate our long-term strategy," Eli Glickman, CEO of ZIM, said in the statement.

"With this second long-term chartering agreement, we are securing access to our core fleet, while maintaining operational agility with respect to the total number of vessels we operate.

"Keeping with our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and preserving our oceans, we are investing in state-of-the-art 'green' vessels that use the cleanest technology currently available."

Earlier this year ZIM also agreed to charter ten 15,000 TEU LNG-fuelled ships from Seaspan.