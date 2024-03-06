BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines for First Session in Six

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices declined on Tuesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for the first in six consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $0.50/mt to $666/mt on Tuesday, paring the previous day's $4.50/mt advance. The G20-HSFO Index fell by $3/mt to $510.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $5.50/mt to $878/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.76/bl to $82.04/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices gained $0.50/mt to $646.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $2.50/mt to $582.50/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $6.50/mt to $644.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $0.50/mt to $638.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were up by $0.49/bl from the previous session's close at $82.53/bl as of 9:04 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would equate to a $3.69/mt rise in bunker prices.