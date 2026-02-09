IE WEEK: Adrian Tolson to Chair Industry Body IBIA's Board

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Adrian Tolson is the founder of consultancy 2050 Marine Energy. Image Credit: IBIA

Consultant and industry veteran Adrian Tolson is set to take over as chairman of industry body IBIA's board.

Tolson - the founder of consultancy 2050 Marine Energy - will take over from Starbulk's Constantinos Capetanakis as of April 1, IBIA said on Monday ahead of its annual IE Week dinner in London.

Capetanakis has served in the role since April 2024, and has overseen a significant expansion of the organisation's membership, particularly among bunker buyers.

Tolson was previously vice chair, a position now to be filled by Jeroen de Vos, global head of operations at Peninsula.

Mustafa Aslan, chairman of Asmira Group, will serve as IBIA's treasurer.

Claudia Beumer of C4 Fuel, Gianmichele Campanella of Fratelli Cosulich Monaco, Calvin Chung of Chimbusco Pan Nation and consultant and lecturer Nigel Draffin have all been elected for three-year terms on the industry's board from April.

The new make-up of the organisation's board is as follows:

Adrian Tolson, 2050 Marine Energy LLC – Chair

Jeroen de Vos, Peninsula – Vice Chair

Mustafa Aslan, Asmira Group – Hon. Treasurer

Claudia Beumer, C4 fuel B.V

Gianmichele Campanella, Fratelli Cosulich Monaco Sam

Calvin Chung, CPN (Chimbusco Pan Nation)

Constantinos Capetanakis, Star Bulk

Rahul Choudhuri, Veritas Petroleum Services (Asia) Pte Ltd

Frank Dahan, CSL Group Inc

Nigel Draffin, Consultant and Lecturer

Colin Holloway, Cockett Marine Oil

Jon Hughes, Dan-Bunkering Africa Ltd

Ufuk Erinc, Unerco Petrol Urn. Denizcilik ve Tic. A.S.

Deanna MacDonald, Aveera Energy

Charlotte Rojgaard, Bureau Veritas

Valeria Sessa, Reseaworld

"We would like to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank you to all IBIA members who took the time to participate in the voting process," IBIA said.

"We truly appreciate your involvement.

"We also thank all candidates who stood for election for their engagement and commitment, reflecting the breadth and diversity of IBIA's global membership.

"We look forward to working closely with the Board as it continues to support IBIA's mission and strategic objectives."