IBIA Announces New Board Members as Adrian Tolson Set to Replace Constantinos Capetanakis as Chairman

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Adrian Tolson Monday speaking at the IBIA Dinner. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

IBIA Monday announced four new board members and officially confirmed consultant and current IBIA Vice Chairman Adrian Tolson is set to take over as chairman of the industry body's board.

With the ascendance of IBIA Vice Chairman to Chairman all but a formality, Tolson's appointment was certainly no secret.

Still, at a packed IBIA Dinner in London - by far IBIA's most popular event with over 1,200 in attendance - it was confirmed that the founder of consultancy 2050 Marine Energy will take over from Starbulk's Constantinos Capetanakis as of April 1 when his two year term in the role comes to an end.

For his part, Capetanakis told those in attendance at the Dinner that he will not only stay on as an active member of IBIA but also lead a newly formed IBIA Working Group for Shipowners.

With IBIA having worked in recent years to move beyond its image as a suppliers-only organisation, as Bunker Director of shipowner Star Bulk Capetanakis is notable as being the first bunker buyer to serve as chair of the industry body's board.

Indeed, during his time as chair he oversaw various initiatives aimed at improving the balance between buyers and suppliers within IBIA and his lead on the new Shipowners Working Group will presumably be welcomed as a natural progression of those efforts.

The position of Vice Chairman will now to be filled by Jeroen de Vos, global head of operations at Peninsula.

Mustafa Aslan, chairman of Asmira Group, will serve as IBIA's treasurer.

Claudia Beumer of C4 Fuel, Gianmichele Campanella of Fratelli Cosulich Monaco, Calvin Chung of Chimbusco Pan Nation and consultant and lecturer Nigel Draffin have all been elected as new board members for three-year terms on the industry's board, also effectove April 1.

The four were part of a total of eleven candidates that stood in the recent election.

The new make-up of the organisation's board is as follows: