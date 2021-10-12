IBIA Dinner to Go Ahead in IP Week 2022

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IBIA was forced to cancel its annual dinner this year. Image Credit: IBIA

The annual IP Week dinner in London hosted by IBIA, one of the key events in the bunker industry's calendar, is set to go ahead next year in its usual format but at a smaller scale after being cancelled in 2021 because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on October 20, the organisation said in a LinkedIn post this week. The event will be a seated dinner held in a similar format to previous years -- as opposed to the recently-mooted idea of a cocktail evening -- but scaled down to a smaller size.

COVID-19 restrictions and lower willingness to travel have led to the cancellation of most in-person bunker industry events over the past two years.

"The safety of our attendees will always remain our top priority," IBIA said in the statement.

"IBIA continues to monitor the international and national COVID regulations.

"We will also follow all local government guidelines with regards to social distancing, participant numbers and sanitisation standards."