Singapore Court Orders Winding Up of Bunker Firm Energe Asia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore’s High Court has ordered the winding up of bunker firm Energe Asia, with liquidators appointed to oversee the process. File Image / Pixabay

The High Court of Singapore has ordered the winding up of bunkering firm Energe Asia Pte. Ltd.

The winding-up order was made on January 22 under the Insolvency, Restructuring and Dissolution Act 2018, according to a notice published in the city-state's Government Gazette on Friday.

The application was brought by Olea Global Pte. Ltd.

Liquidators Lin Yueh Hung and Goh Wee Teck of RSM SG Corporate Advisory Pte. Ltd. have been appointed to administer the affairs of the company.

"All creditors of the above-named company should file their proof of debt with the Liquidator, who will be administering all affairs of the company," the notice said.

Singapore-based Energe Asia was founded in 2016 as an integrated energy solutions provider for marine, land, aviation and power generation.

The firm owns and operates eight bunker delivery vessels of 1,250-7,600 DWT in size, delivering VLSFO and LSMGO at the ports of Tanjung Pelapas and Port Klang, according to the company's website.