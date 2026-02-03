Petrobras to Withdraw Volume-Based Bunker Pricing at Santos

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Petrobras last year introduced volume-based bunker pricing at the Port of Santos, offering discounts on stem sizes above 1,500 mt.

Brazilian state energy producer Petrobras announced it will discontinue differentiated pricing for bunker stems above 1,500 mt at the Brazilian Port of Santos, effective March 1.

The company will also adjust the minimum order quantity at the port to 300 mt, it said in a note to customers on Monday.

The move rolls back a pricing structure introduced in July last year, under which stem sizes above 1,500 mt, up to a maximum of 3,000 mt, were eligible for progressive discounts.

“These changes aim to enhance operational efficiency and ensure alignment with current market dynamics at the Port of Santos,” Petrobras said in the note.

Petrobras supplies bunker grades such as VLSFO and LSMGO across several Brazilian ports, including Rio de Janeiro, Belém and Rio Grande - with deliveries carried out by barge or ex-pipe, according to its website.

The company also supplies B24 biofuel to ships in Brazil and recently signed a supply deal with Norwegian shipping company Odfjell.