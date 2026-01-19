Petrobras Signs B24 Marine Biofuel Supply Deal with Odfjell

by Ship & Bunker News Team

B24-VLSFO complies with international quality standards for marine fuels. Image Credit: Petrobras

Brazilian energy company Petrobras has signed a B24 marine biofuel supply deal with Norwegian shipping firm Odfjell.

The contract will cover the delivery of up to 12,000 mt of B24 biofuel to Odfjell ships throughout 2026 in Brazil, Petrobras said in a press release on Thursday.

The biofuel blend will contain 24% biofuel and 76% VLSFO, produced at Petrobras’ refineries and certified under the ISCC EU sustainability scheme.

Blending and bunkering will be carried out at Petrobras’ Rio Grande terminal, with deliveries performed by dedicated bunker barges.

“The sale of the VLS B24 to a company with a strong international presence demonstrates Petrobras' consistent progress towards a low-carbon market, in synergy with our 2026-2030 Business Plan,” Claudio Schlosser, director of logistics, commercialization and markets at Petrobras, said.

The deal follows a Brazil-Norway green shipping corridor agreement signed in February 2025.

Odfjell operates a fleet of over 70 ships.