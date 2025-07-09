Petrobras Offers Discounts on Bunker Stems Above 1,500 MT at Santos

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new bunker pricing policy will be applicable from July 10. File Image / Pixabay

Brazilian state energy producer Petrobras will introduce a new bunker pricing policy at the Port of Santos starting July 10, offering discounts on volumes exceeding 1,500 mt.

Under the new scheme, the first 1,500 mt of the stem will be charged at the regular rate, while any volume above that - up to a total of 3,000 mt - will receive a progressive discount, it said in a note to customers on Tuesday.

Petrobras says the move is aimed at encouraging larger-volume stems, improving logistical efficiency, and enhancing overall value for customers.

"Additionally, for nominations already submitted but not yet delivered, we are open to evaluating the possibility of increasing the contracted volume, subject to availability, so that you may also benefit from this special pricing on the additional quantity," it said.