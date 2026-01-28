Port Groups to Develop Carbon Capture Shipping Corridor in Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

European port groups are uniting to develop a carbon capture shipping corridor connecting Northwest Europe and the UK. File Image / Pixabay

European ports and energy infrastructure groups are moving to develop cross-border shipping networks for captured carbon dioxide as part of wider decarbonisation efforts.

LBC Tank Terminals, Associated British Ports and North Sea Port have signed a deal to develop a carbon capture and storage terminal and shipping corridor connecting Northwest Europe with the UK, LBC said in a press release on Monday.

The partners will work on port infrastructure for CO2 handling, storage and shipping, build a transport value chain between ABP’s Humber ports and North Sea Port, and support innovation in carbon capture-related transportation.

They say the North Sea offers significant geological capacity for permanent CO2 storage and shipping.

“Ports have always been gateways for energy,” Henrik Pedersen, CEO of ABP, said.

“Today, they are at the forefront of the energy transition.”

The companies said the project aims to support the development of a cross-border market for carbon transport and storage in Europe.