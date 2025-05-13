Cavotec Wins Shore Power Order Worth $9 Million from Container Firm

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm will supply power systems for a new container vessel. Image Credit: Cavotec

Swiss cleantech company Cavotec has secured a €8.1 million ($9 million) order to supply shore power systems for a new container vessel of a global container shipping firm.

The deliveries of these systems will begin in the second half of 2026, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Shore power connectivity enables ships to draw electricity from onshore, thus avoiding the use of onboard diesel engines to power onboard systems.

Cavotec has not disclosed the buyer's identity, but mentioned that it will supply cable management solutions and weatherproof enclosures.

"This contract confirms Cavotec's strong position in the growing shore power market and marks a new milestone in our collaboration with one of the world's top shipping companies," David Pagels, CEO of Cavotec, said.