BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday April 30, 2025

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $4.50/mt to $524.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching its lowest level since April 17.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $5/mt to $456/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $4/mt to $710.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $1.61/bl to $64.25/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $7/mt to $502/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $8/mt to $455/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $6/mt to $495/mt, and at Houston they fell by $4.50/mt to $467/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.76/bl from the previous session's close at $63.49/bl as of 5:27 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $5.72/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.

