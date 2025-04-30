BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices sank on Tuesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $4.50/mt to $524.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching its lowest level since April 17.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $5/mt to $456/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $4/mt to $710.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $1.61/bl to $64.25/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $7/mt to $502/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $8/mt to $455/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $6/mt to $495/mt, and at Houston they fell by $4.50/mt to $467/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.76/bl from the previous session's close at $63.49/bl as of 5:27 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $5.72/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.