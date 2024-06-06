KR to Develop Ammonia-Fuelled Container Ships With Samsung Heavy Industries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two firms signed a memorandum of understanding at a Posidonia event in Athens this week. Image Credit: KR

Classification society KR has signed a deal with Samsung Heavy Industries setting out plans to develop ammonia-fuelled container ships.

The two firms signed a memorandum of understanding at a Posidonia event in Athens this week, KR said in an emailed statement on Thursday. The companies plan to design 9,300 TEU container ships capable of running on ammonia.

KR has also awarded its approval in principle to Samsung Heavy Industries's design for an ultra-large ammonia carrier.

"Clean ammonia is expected to play a significant role as an eco-friendly energy source and in energy transport for the future hydrogen society, Jang Haeki, executive vice president of SHI, said in the statement.

"We anticipate high market demand for ultra-large ammonia carriers to accommodate the expected increase in cargo volumes.

"The AiP will enable the rapid commercialization of ultra-large ammonia carriers, and based on this, we will collaborate with KR to lead the next-generation ship market by developing 9,300 TEU container carriers."