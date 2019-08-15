Dan-Bunkering Staff Move

Thursday August 15, 2019

Danish bunker firm Dan-Bunkering has relocated one of its traders from Dubai to Singapore.

Norman Xie Changlong, who is a native Singaporean but started his career with the company in Dubai, was the bunker trader to make the move.

The development forms part of the company's internal mobility programme.


 

Contact details:

Phone +65 6572 4316

Mobile +65 9821 7722

Email and Skype for Business:

noch@dan-bunkering.com

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com