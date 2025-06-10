USTR Seeks Public Input on China Maritime Trade Measures

by Ship & Bunker News Team

USTR sought public input on potential changes to trade actions against China’s maritime, shipbuilding and logistics sectors. File Image / Pixabay

The US Trade Representative (USTR) on June 6 called for public comments on proposed changes to its trade measures targeting China's shipbuilding, maritime and logistics sectors.

These measures are part of a broader effort to counter unfair Chinese practices and strengthen the US maritime industry.

One proposed change in Annex III affects fees on Chinese or Chinese-built ships arriving at US ports. Instead of using car equivalent units, USTR now suggests basing the fee on a ship's net tonnage. The rule would also apply only to US Maritime Security Program ships.

In Annex IV, USTR wants to remove a rule that allowed the US to pause LNG export licenses.

USTR is also considering new rules requiring more detailed reporting from companies and possible extra restrictions on vessel owners and operators.

These proposals follow US President Donald Trump's Executive Order on Restoring America's Maritime Dominance, which aims to reduce reliance on China and rebuild US maritime power.

Comments must be submitted by July 7, 2025.