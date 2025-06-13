GC Rieber Shipping Secures Grant for Battery-Powered Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will operate on short-sea operations along the Norwegian coastline. Image Credit: GC Rieber Shipping

Norway's GC Rieber Shipping has secured a grant from Enova SF to build a battery-powered ship through its subsidiary Polar Energy Shipco.

Developed in partnership with GC Rieber Minerals and Franzefoss Minerals, the vessel aims to prove the commercial viability of zero-emission coastal shipping.

The project, part of Norway's green maritime push, will see the vessel operated by K. Sætre & Sønner, a specialist in North Sea bulk and general cargo transport.

It will feature advanced battery systems and shore power integration to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and noise.

"This support from Enova enables us to accelerate the transition to zero-emission shipping," Einar Ytredal, CEO of GC Rieber Shipping, said.

"Together with GC Rieber Minerals and Franzefoss Minerals, we are proud to lead the way in developing cleaner, more efficient maritime transport solutions."

The new vessel will be specifically designed for efficient short-sea operations along the Norwegian coastline.

Enova SF is owned by the Norwegian Ministry of Climate and Environment. The details of the grant have not been specified.