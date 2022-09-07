Ammonia-Fuelled Gas Carrier Design Wins ClassNK Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship is expected to be delivered in fiscal 2026. Image Credit: ClassNK

Classification society ClassNK has given its initial approval to a design for an ammonia gas carrier fuelled by ammonia.

The organisation has awarded its approval in principal to the design currently under research and development by NYK Line, Japan Engine Corporation, IHI Power Systems and Nihon Shipyard, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The ship is expected to be delivered in fiscal 2026.

"ClassNK will continue to support this project as the certification body, including assistance to obtain the flag administration's approval by applying the alternative design scheme of SOLAS convention," the organisation said in the statement.

"Through the expertise gained from the collaboration, the society also ensures its design review and on-site survey structure as well as standard development for ammonia-fuelled ships."

Ammonia is widely expected to take up a significant share of future bunker demand as the shipping industry seeks to eliminate its GHG emissions. But further research and development work looking at how it can be safely bunkered and stored at sea will be needed before shipping companies take on this technology in a more widespread way.