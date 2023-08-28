Cargill Chartered Bulk Carrier Tests WindWings Wind Propulsion System [VIDEO]

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Pyxis Ocean retrofitted with WindWings setting sail for its maiden voyage, August 2023. IMage Credit: Cargill

A Kamsarmax bulk carrier owned by Mitsubishi Corporation and chartered by Cargill is currently on its maiden voyage testing a wind propulsion system from BAR Technologies known as WindWings.

The technology promises to reduce fuel consumption and associated carbon emissions by up to 30%, or 1.5 tonnes of fuel per WindWing per day.

Each WindWing is essentially a 37.5 meter high sail fitted to the deck of the cargo ship. Installation took place at the COSCO shipyard in China.

Pyxis Ocean is said to be the first vessel to be retrofitted with two WindWings, although the technology has been available for some time - in 2021 BAR Technologies partnered with Yara Marine to bring the WindWings to global shipping market.

WindWings are one of a number of wind power solutions that have recently becaome available to the commercial fleet as the industry looks to slash its emissions footprint.

"A technology like WindWings doesn't come without risk, and as an industry leader – in partnership with visionary shipowner Mitsubishi Corporation - we are not afraid to invest, take those risks and be transparent with our learnings to help our partners in maritime transition to a more sustainable future," said Jan Dieleman, President of Cargill's Ocean transportation business.