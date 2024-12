US Adds 14 Companies and 21 Tankers to Iran Sanctions List

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 35 entities and vessels play a critical role in 'transporting illicit Iranian petroleum to foreign markets', the US Department of the Treasury said on Tuesday. File Image / Pixabay

The US has imposed sanctions on 14 companies and 21 tankers for their alleged involvement in exporting Iranian oil and refined products.

The 35 entities and vessels play a critical role in 'transporting illicit Iranian petroleum to foreign markets', the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

"Iran continues to funnel revenues from its petroleum trade toward the development of its nuclear program, proliferation of its ballistic missile and unmanned aerial vehicle technology, and sponsorship of its regional terrorist proxies, risking further destabilizing the region," Bradley T Smith, acting under-secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in the statement.

"The United States remains committed to disrupting the shadow fleet of vessels and operators that facilitate these illicit activities, using the full range of our tools and authorities."

The list of newly-added companies is as follows:

CERES SHIPPING LIMITED (a.k.a. CERES SHIPPING LTD-HKG), Room 2703, Richmond Comm. Bldg., 109 Argyle Street, Mongkok, Kowloon, Hong Kong, China; Organization Established Date 17 Sep 2019; Identification Number IMO 6126330; Company Number 2874294 (Hong Kong); Business Registration Number 71177840 (Hong Kong) [IRAN-EO13902].

CONSTELLATION MARITIME SERVICES LIMITED, 80, Broad Street, Monrovia, Liberia; Organization Established Date 2023; Identification Number IMO 6394368 [IRAN-EO13902].

EUNOMIA LIMITED (a.k.a. EUNOMIA LTD), Cayman Islands; 88, Lane 318, Minmin Lu, Pudong Qu, Shanghai, China; Organization Established Date 2022; Identification Number IMO 6205948 [IRAN-EO13902].

GAFFODIL CO., LIMITED, Rm 906, Block A, Tak Yin House, Hong Kong, China; Room 3-2707, Block Yujin, 21, Dagong Jie, Zhongshan Qu, Dalian, Liaoning, China; Organization Established Date 01 Sep 2022; Identification Number IMO 6462631; Company Number 3186753 (Hong Kong); Business Registration Number 74386200 (Hong Kong) [IRAN-EO13902].

GALILEOS MARINE SERVICES L.L.C (Arabic: جليليوس للخدمات البحرية ش.ذ.م.م), Office F98, Ahmad Building, Hor al-Anz, Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Website www.galileosmarine.com; Organization Established Date 23 Jun 2019; Identification Number IMO 6422671; Business Registration Number 840352 (United Arab Emirates); Economic Register Number (CBLS) 11363519 (United Arab Emirates) [IRAN-EO13902].

INAYA SHIP MANAGEMENT PRIVATE LIMITED (a.k.a. INAYA SHIP MANAGEMENT PVT LTD), Shop 1 and 2, Building 48F, 21st Commercial Street, Phase 2, Defence Housing Authority, Karachi, Pakistan; Organization Established Date 20 Aug 2020; Identification Number IMO 6176107; Registration Number 156059 (Pakistan) [IRAN-EO13902].

LIGHTSHIP MANAGEMENT LTD, ul Chornomorskoho Kozatstva 115, Odessa 65003, Ukraine; India; United Arab Emirates; Bulgaria; Website www.light-shipmanagement.com; Organization Established Date 2020; Identification Number IMO 6141155 [IRAN-EO13902].

LUFINDO HOLDING LIMITED (a.k.a. LUFINDO HOLDING LTD), Seychelles; Identification Number IMO 6174627 [IRAN-EO13902].

OCEAN GLORY GIANT OGG SA, Via Espana, Panama City, Panama; Organization Established Date 05 Oct 2017; Identification Number IMO 6089179; Folio Mercantil No. 155656140 (Panama) [IRAN-EO13902].

SHANGHAI FUTURE SHIP MANAGEMENT CO LTD (a.k.a. SHANGHAI FUTURE SHIP MGMT CO), Room D11, 3rd Floor, Building 65, 248, Donglan Lu, Minghang Qu, Shanghai 201102, China; Organization Established Date 2019; Identification Number IMO 6171619 [IRAN-EO13902].

SHANGHAI LEGENDARY SHIP MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED (a.k.a. SHANGHAI LEGENDARY SHIP MGMT), 575, Changjiang Lu, Xigang Qu, Dalian, Liaoning 116014, China; Organization Established Date 2019; Identification Number IMO 6113237 [IRAN-EO13902].

TIGHTSHIP SHIPPING MANAGEMENT (OPC) PRIVATE LIMITED (a.k.a. TIGHTSHIP SHIPPING MANAGEMENT), 103-N, Shelton Sapphire, Sector 15, Plot No. 18-19, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra 400614, India; Organization Established Date 12 May 2022; Identification Number IMO 6344264; Registration Number 382587 (India) [IRAN-EO13902].

VISION SHIP MANAGEMENT LLP, Unit 401, Space 912 Commercial Complex, Mira Bhayandar Road, Mira Road (E), Mira Bhayandar, Mumbai 401107, India; Identification Number IMO 6379560 [IRAN-EO13902].

YURIMAGUAS LTD, Trust Company Complex, Ajeltake Road, Majuro, Ajeltake Island MH96960, Marshall Islands; Organization Established Date 01 Dec 2023; Registration Number 123120 (Marshall Islands) [IRAN-EO13902].

And the following are the tankers added to the list on Tuesday:

BERTHA (a.k.a. MONICA S) (E5U5084) Crude Oil Tanker Cook Islands flag; Vessel Registration Identification IMO 9292163; MMSI 518999103 (vessel) [IRAN-EO13902] (Linked To: SHANGHAI LEGENDARY SHIP MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED).

BLACK PANTHER (3EZT6) Chemical/Products Tanker Panama flag; Vessel Registration Identification IMO 9285756; MMSI 372988000 (vessel) [IRAN-EO13902] (Linked To: TIGHTSHIP SHIPPING MANAGEMENT (OPC) PRIVATE LIMITED).

CERES I (S9U4) Crude Oil Tanker Sao Tome and Principe flag; Vessel Registration Identification IMO 9229439; MMSI 668116233 (vessel) [IRAN-EO13902] (Linked To: CERES SHIPPING LIMITED).

ELVA (S9A3) Crude Oil Tanker Sao Tome and Principe flag; Vessel Registration Identification IMO 9196644; MMSI 668116202 (vessel) [IRAN-EO13902] (Linked To: LUFINDO HOLDING LIMITED).

FIONA II (a.k.a. SELENE TRADER) (HPOE) Crude Oil Tanker Panama flag; Vessel Registration Identification IMO 9262766; MMSI 351073000 (vessel) [IRAN-EO13902] (Linked To: EUNOMIA LIMITED).

FT ISLAND (HQAI6) Crude Oil Tanker Honduras flag; Vessel Registration Identification IMO 9166675; MMSI 334017000 (vessel) [IRAN-EO13902] (Linked To: GAFFODIL CO., LIMITED).

JAYA (a.k.a. MONOCEROS) (V7A6410) Crude Oil Tanker Marshall Islands flag; Vessel Registration Identification IMO 9410387; MMSI 538010982 (vessel) [IRAN-EO13902] (Linked To: GALILEOS MARINE SERVICES L.L.C).

LADY LUCY (a.k.a. DELPHI) (5LKL2) Chemical/Products Tanker Liberia flag; Vessel Registration Identification IMO 9341512; MMSI 636022783 (vessel) [IRAN-EO13902] (Linked To: CONSTELLATION MARITIME SERVICES LIMITED).

LARA II (3EQL7) Oil Products Tanker Panama flag; Vessel Registration Identification IMO 9321421; MMSI 374740000 (vessel) [IRAN-EO13902] (Linked To: VISION SHIP MANAGEMENT LLP).

LIONESS (3FLM9) Chemical/Products Tanker Panama flag; Vessel Registration Identification IMO 9285744; MMSI 353722000 (vessel) [IRAN-EO13902] (Linked To: TIGHTSHIP SHIPPING MANAGEMENT (OPC) PRIVATE LIMITED).

MASAL (EPHO6) Crude Oil Tanker Iran flag; Vessel Registration Identification IMO 9169421; MMSI 422169700 (vessel) [IRAN-EO13902] (Linked To: OCEAN GLORY GIANT OGG SA).

MEROPE (3E2648) Crude Oil Tanker Panama flag; Vessel Registration Identification IMO 9281891; MMSI 352002495 (vessel) [IRAN-EO13902] (Linked To: SHANGHAI FUTURE SHIP MANAGEMENT CO LTD).

MIN HANG (E5U5075) Crude Oil Tanker Cook Islands flag; Vessel Registration Identification IMO 9257137; MMSI 518999094 (vessel) [IRAN-EO13902] (Linked To: SHANGHAI LEGENDARY SHIP MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED).

OLIVE (a.k.a. BLUE NIL) (E5U5271) Crude Oil Tanker Cook Islands flag; Vessel Registration Identification IMO 9288265; MMSI 518999290 (vessel) [IRAN-EO13902] (Linked To: TIGHTSHIP SHIPPING MANAGEMENT (OPC) PRIVATE LIMITED).

PHONIX (8RCY3) Crude Oil Tanker Guyana flag; Vessel Registration Identification IMO 9198317; MMSI 750308000 (vessel) [IRAN-EO13902] (Linked To: VISION SHIP MANAGEMENT LLP).

RIO NAPO (E5U4369) Chemical/Oil Tanker Cook Islands flag; Vessel Registration Identification IMO 9256913; MMSI 518998389 (vessel) [IRAN-EO13902] (Linked To: VISION SHIP MANAGEMENT LLP).

TONIL (a.k.a. PARAGON DAWN) (3E2323) Crude Oil Tanker Panama flag; Vessel Registration Identification IMO 9307932; MMSI 352002482 (vessel) [IRAN-EO13902] (Linked To: LIGHTSHIP MANAGEMENT LTD).

VANITY (a.k.a. BLISSFUL SEA) (T7BL8) Crude Oil Tanker San Marino flag; Vessel Registration Identification IMO 9371608; MMSI 268241802 (vessel) [IRAN-EO13902] (Linked To: YURIMAGUAS LTD).

VERONICA III (3E2317) Crude Oil Tanker Panama flag; Vessel Registration Identification IMO 9326055; MMSI 352002475 (vessel) [IRAN-EO13902] (Linked To: SHANGHAI FUTURE SHIP MANAGEMENT CO LTD).

VESNA (V3MD7) Crude Oil Tanker Belize flag; Vessel Registration Identification IMO 9233349; MMSI 312242000 (vessel) [IRAN-EO13902] (Linked To: SHANGHAI LEGENDARY SHIP MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED).

YURI (a.k.a. SOMERSET) (E5U5230) Crude Oil Tanker Cook Islands flag; Vessel Registration Identification IMO 9235737; MMSI 518999249 (vessel) [IRAN-EO13902] (Linked To: YURIMAGUAS LTD).

One of the tankers, the Lady Lucy, owned by Constellation Maritime Services Limited, is alleged to have carried $18.5 million's worth of Iranian fuel oil to the UAE in July 2024, and another $17.5 million's worth the next month.