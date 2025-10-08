EmissionLink Warns Cheap Compliance Pools Could Cost Shipowners Dearly

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Philippos Ioulianou, managing director at EmissionLink. Image Credit: EmissionLink

Compliance solution provider EmissionLink has warned shipowners against treating FuelEU Maritime compliance pooling as a cost-cutting shortcut.

A cheap pooling scheme could prove more expensive in the long run if it lacks robust governance and accountability, Philippos Ioulianou, managing director at EmissionLink, said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"FuelEU pooling isn't a procurement exercise," Ioulianou said.

"It's a fundamental shift in regulatory responsibility.

"If shipowners view it simply as a budget line item, they risk stepping into the very pitfalls the regulation was designed to prevent."

Pooling allows vessels with surplus emission reductions to offset emissions from under-compliant vessels. This collaborative approach helps shipping companies meet the FuelEU targets by sharing their compliance credits.

However, Ioulianou cautioned that if not managed properly, pooling could backfire.

He warned that many pooling offers being promoted as cost-saving solutions risk transferring liabilities among participants rather than managing them effectively.

Once in a pool, a vessel's carbon intensity becomes tied to every other participant, meaning one weak performer or an inactive manager can expose the entire group to penalties.

He goes on to add that many pooling schemes focus mainly on cost.

"Price references may guide cost but they don't account for who's responsible when things go wrong," he said.

"Strong governance, continuous monitoring, and maritime expertise are what make pooling viable. Without them, the compliance risk multiplies."

Ioulianou added that EmissionLink's approach centres on transparency and accountability, ensuring performance is tracked continuously -- not just at reporting deadlines.

"In compliance, as in shipping, you get what you pay for," Ioulianou concludes.

Shipowners are required to submit FuelEU compliance reports for each vessel by January 31, 2026.