Reality of Nuclear Powered Merchant Vessels Takes Another Step Forward

by Ship & Bunker News Team

New ABS study centered on the use of a high-temperature, gas-cooled reactor (HTGR) on the design, operation, emissions of a 145,000m3 LNG carrier. Iamge Credit: ABS

The reality of nuclear powered merchant vessels took a step forward Tuesday with the release of a new study on the potential of using nuclear power in an LNG carrier design.

The report by ABS centered on the use of a high-temperature, gas-cooled reactor (HTGR) on the design, operation, emissions of a 145,000m3 LNG carrier design and was modeled by ABS and Herbert Engineering Corporation (HEC).

While the use of nuclear power for merchant ships has long been considered untennable, the urgent need to decarbonize the shipping industry while meeting the enormous energy demands of the global fleet has prompted both industry leaders and legislators to reconsider the technology.

And from looking at the study’s key findings, it is easy to see why: HTGR technology allowed faster transit speeds and offers zero-emission operations. There would also be no requirement to refuel, although the HTGR technology would need replacing approximately every six years.

“While this technology is well understood on land, adapting it for marine application is in its infancy. However, this study and the other research we have carried out clearly highlight its significant potential to address not only shipping’s emissions challenge but to deliver a range of other operational advantages to the industry,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

“ABS is committed to helping the industry evaluate its suitability for use in a range of use cases and LNG carriers is just one of a range of potential applications we are exploring.”