BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rallies After Week of Sharp Declines

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices fell sharply overall last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rallied at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices paring a sharp weekly decline.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $0.50/mt to $645.50/mt on Friday, paring its weekly decline to $18.50/mt. The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $3.50/mt to $538/mt, while the G20-MGO Index lost $5/mt to $827/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $0.71/bl to $82.96/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $9/mt to $625/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $3.50/mt to $577.50/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $4/mt to $628.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $0.50/mt to $595/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.26/bl from the previous session's close at $83.22/bl as of 5:37 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.96/mt rise in bunker prices.