AET Sees 25-30% Fuel Savings From New Generation of Suezmax Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new tanker was delivered on Wednesday. Image Credit: AET

Shipping company AET is reporting fuel savings of as much as 30% from its newest Suezmax tankers, the company said Wednesday.

AET has taken delivery of the Eagle Pilar, built for long-term charter to Shell subsidiary Brazil Shipping I Limited, the company said in an emailed statement.

The new ship is 25-30% more fuel efficient than the company's previous range of dynamic positioning shuttle tankers, built in the early 2010s, AET said.

The company has three more tankers due for delivery to Shell in 2021 and 2022.

"It is another great testament of collaboration showcasing what can be achieved when everyone in the industry works together to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions to our customers while contributing to a low-carbon future," Rajalingam Subramanian, CEO of AET, said in the statement.