Global Ro-Ro Community Unveils Unified GHG Emission Guidelines

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The guidelines aim to unify the method for calculating scope 3 emissions. Image Credit: ClassNK

The Global Ro-Ro Community (GRC) - comprising Eastern Car Liner, K Line, MOL, NYK Line, Wallenius Wilhelmsen, and classification society ClassNK - has launched new guidelines to calculate GHG emission intensity from Ro-Ro ships, such as car carriers.

Developed in collaboration with the non-profit Smart Freight Centre (SFC), the guidelines introduce a standardised method for calculating scope 3 emissions, ClassNK said in a statement on its website on Monday.

This will help shippers more accurately assess the carbon footprint of maritime logistics.

The model follows ISO 14083 and the Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) framework for the calculation and reporting of GHG emissions.

SFC plans to collect vessel-level data to publish high-precision average emissions for the Ro-Ro sector, further supporting decarbonisation efforts.