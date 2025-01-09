BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Two-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday January 9, 2025

Bunker fuel prices advanced at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices jumping to the highest level in almost two months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $5.50/mt to $592.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching its highest level since November 11.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1.50/mt to $500.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $4.50/mt to $773/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $0.89/bl to $76.16/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $7/mt to $574.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $3.50/mt to $535.50/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $6/mt to $568/mt, and at Houston they fell by $3/mt to $570.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.10/bl from the previous session's close at $76.26/bl as of 6:51 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.75/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com