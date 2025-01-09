BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Two-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index has risen since the start of the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices jumping to the highest level in almost two months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $5.50/mt to $592.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching its highest level since November 11.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1.50/mt to $500.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $4.50/mt to $773/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $0.89/bl to $76.16/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $7/mt to $574.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $3.50/mt to $535.50/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $6/mt to $568/mt, and at Houston they fell by $3/mt to $570.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.10/bl from the previous session's close at $76.26/bl as of 6:51 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.75/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.