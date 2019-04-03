Alfa Laval Bags Another Bumper Scrubber Order

Alfa Laval PureSOx scrubbers on the way to shipyard. Image Credit: Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval says it has bagged another bumper scrubber order that will see units fitted on 31 vessels said to be among the largest in the world.

Each open-loop, hybrid-ready scrubber will handle exhaust gas from one main engine and three auxiliary engines.

Deliveries are being made from early 2019 through the end of the year.

The deal, made with an unnamed Chinese shipping company, also includes a far-ranging service agreement extending from parts to connectivity.

"As compliance systems, the PureSOx scrubbers are more than just an equipment investment for our customer," says Erik Haveman, Sales Director, Exhaust Gas Cleaning.

"Maintaining a close service relationship with Alfa Laval will ensure that they always perform at their peak."