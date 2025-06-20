Höegh Autoliners Adds LNG-Fuelled Ship to Fleet, Ammonia to Follow in 2027

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel took on LNG bunkers at Shanghai before heading to Japan. Image Credit: Höegh Autoliners

Norwegian shipping firm Höegh Autoliners has added another LNG-fuelled car carrier to its fleet and is set to operate an ammonia-fuelled vessel in 2027.

The 9,100 CEU capacity vessel, Höegh Sunrise, was officially named at a ceremony at Omaezaki Port in Shizuoka, Japan, the firm said in an email statement on Friday.

Built by China Merchants Heavy Industry's (CMHI) Jiangsu yard, the Höegh Sunrise is the fifth vessel in the company's Aurora-class series.

The vessel took on LNG bunkers at Shanghai before heading to Japan.

Höegh Autoliners expects to take delivery of two Aurora-class vessels every six months until the first half of 2027, bringing the total number in the series to 12.

All vessels are being constructed by CMHI with ammonia-ready notation, allowing for future conversion to ammonia fuel. The first vessel designed to run directly on ammonia is expected to be delivered by the yard in 2027.

"Never in our nearly 100-year history have we built so many, such large, such technically advanced, and such environmentally friendly vessels simultaneously and at this pace, Sebjørn Dahl, COO at Höegh Autoliners, said.

"We are transforming the deep-sea industry faster than anyone thought possible just a few years ago."