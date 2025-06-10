Hong Kong Achieves Dual Milestone with First STS and SIMOPS LNG Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A Hapag-Lloyd boxship bunkered 10,000 m3 of LNG, marking the largest single LNG bunkering in the city. Image Credit: CLPe

Hong Kong has achieved a dual milestone with its first ship-to-ship (STS) LNG bunkering operation while simultaneously handling cargo (SIMOPS).

The Hapag-Lloyd container vessel, Hanoi Express, received a record-breaking 10,000 m3 of LNG at Kwai Tsing Container Terminals on June 5, CLPe said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

This volume also established a new record for the largest single LNG bunkering in the city.

This operation was a collaborative effort between CLPe and CNOOC Guangdong Water Transport Clean Energy Company Limited (CNOOC).

LNG was delivered using CNOOC's bunker vessel Haiyang Shiyou 301, which has a carrying capacity of 30,000 m3 and a refuelling rate of 1,650 m3/hour.

The Hanoi Express was efficiently bunkered within 24 hours while concurrently performing loading and unloading operations at the terminal.

This achievement follows the November 2024 announcement by CLPe and CNOOC regarding their joint venture plans to provide LNG bunkering services in Hong Kong.

"The successful operations demonstrate that Hong Kong is capable of providing world-class LNG bunkering services, further enhancing our port's position as a key international maritime hub," a spokesperson of Hong Kong Seaport Alliance said.