BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First in Six Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices rallied on Tuesday after the previous week of declines. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices rising for the first in six consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $1/mt to $662.50/mt on Tuesday, in its first daily advance since April 15. The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $2/mt to $542.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $0.50/mt to $858.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $1.42/bl to $88.42/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices advanced by $5.50/mt to $646.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $5/mt to $604/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $3/mt to $650.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $1/mt to $630.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.16/bl from the previous session's close at $88.58/bl as of 7:01 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.20/mt rise in bunker prices.