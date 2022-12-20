BUNKER JOBS: PMG Holding Seeks Bunker Trader in London, Athens, Limassol or Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with experience in a trading firm or physical supplier and a well-established portfolio. Image Credit: PMG Holding

Bunker supplier and trading firm PMG Holding is seeking to hire a trader for one of its offices in the EMEA region.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in a trading firm or physical supplier and a well-established portfolio, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday. The role could be based in London, Athens, Limassol or Dubai, or may involve setting up an office in another location.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Delivering the company vision to the bunkering market

Developing and growing the bunker trading arm of the business

Back-to-back physical trading and broking of marine fuel / bunkers (VLSFO, HFO, IFO, MGO, MGO etc.)

On-boarding prospects, building new relations and turning them into profitable trading accounts

Responsible for own portfolio and P&L

Manage customer portfolio with direct responsibility for negotiating and executing sales transactions from start to finish-- from quoting, negotiating, confirming, delivery, and post-delivery service and support

Be involved in day-to-day operations by analysing market trends, develop trade ideas and execute deals

Open new and exciting markets together with the company

