FixEnergies Hires Senior Bunker Trader From World Fuel Services

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gorodishtian previously served as a trader in London for World Fuel Services. Image Credit: FixEnergies

Marine fuels firm FixEnergies has hired a new senior trader.

Ksenia Gorodishtian has joined the company as a senior trader as of this month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

Gorodishtian previously served as a trader in London for World Fuel Services from June 2017 to September of this year.

She had earlier worked as a bunker trader and cargo operator for Gazprom Neft in St Petersburg from 2012 to 2017.

"We're pleased to welcome Ksenia Gorodishtian to the FixEnergies team as our new senior trader," the company said in the post.

"We're excited to have her on board and can't wait to see the energy and enthusiasm she brings to our team."