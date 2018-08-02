Vladisvostok: Bunker Fuel Sales Jump 60%

Vladivostok: increasing bunker sales (file image/pixabay)

Sales of bunker fuel at the Far Eastern Russian port of Vladivostok rose by 64% in the first half of this year compared to the same period a year ago.

645,800 metric tonnes (mt) of bunker fuel were sold compared to 393,000 mt over the period, marine news website IAA PortNews reported.

The number of bunkering operations increased from just under to just over 2,000.

A third of the volume was sold at the offshore terminals while the rest was sold at the port.