BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rallies for First Session in Four

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have generally declined this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rallied at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices advancing for the first in four consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $1.50/mt to $671/mt on Thursday, in its first daily advance since October 20. The G20-HSFO Index lost $2/mt to $543/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $2/mt to $944/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $2.20/bl to $87.93/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices rose by $6/mt to $667/mt, at Rotterdam they were little changed at $609/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $6.50/mt to $658/mt, and at Houston they sank by $8.50/mt to $615/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.52/bl at $89.41/bl as of 7:25 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.92/mt fall in bunker prices.