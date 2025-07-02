BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Holds Steady Despite Rise in Crude

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have declined over the past week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices were mixed in direction at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices holding steady overall despite a small rise in crude.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $553/mt on Tuesday, remaining at its lowest level since June 12.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $1.50/mt to $469/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $1/mt to $755/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $0.37/bl to $67.11/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $2/mt to $524.50/mt, at Rotterdam they climbed by $2.50/mt to $494/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $5/mt to $517/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $3/mt to $489/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.07/bl from the previous session's close at $67.18/bl as of 6:11 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.53/mt rise in bunker prices.