Ardmore to Expand Use of FuelOpt System After Successful Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Chief operating officer Mark Cameron sees the FuelOpt system as a key part of Ardmore's decarbonisation plans. Image Credit: Ardmore Shipping

Tanker company Ardmore Shipping is set to install Lean Marine's FuelOpt fuel efficiency system across its entire fleet after a successful trial.

Ardmore had tried out the system on board its MR tanker the Ardmore Sealion last year, Lean Marine said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. The company now plans to install it on the rest of its fleet over the course of this year.

"Lean Marine has great experience with enhancing vessel efficiency and has been supporting us in identifying key achievable means for further saving fuel and reducing emissions on the already efficient and modern Ardmore Sealion," Mark Cameron, chief operating officer at Ardmore, said in the statement.

"Through this close collaboration, we will continue to exploit the potential of the FuelOpt™ system and explore the integration of other vessel systems to maximize the overall operational efficiency of our fleet.

"Ardmore Shipping's energy transition is underway and our collaboration with Lean Marine will play an important role in the delivery of Ardmore's Energy Transition Plan."